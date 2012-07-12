West Virginia Media Holdings Deploys LiveU’s Technology

PARAMUS, N.J.: LiveU has signed a long-term agreement with West Virginia Media Holdings to provide its live, video transmission technology for electronic newsgathering. LiveU’s LU60 units will be deployed at the company’s four television properties—WOWK-TV in Charleston/Huntington, W.V.; WVNS-TV in Beckley/Bluefield, W.V.; WTRF-TV in Wheeling/Steubenville, Ohio and WBOY-TV in Clarksburg, W.V. LiveU’s LU60 is a bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for transmitting up to1080 HD video with sub-second latency, according to LiveU.



“Satellite is expensive for our markets and the hilly topography of both West Virginia and Ohio make it difficult for us to rely on microwave solutions for electronic newsgathering,” said Bray Cary, CEO of West Virginia Media Holdings. “We’ve had much success putting LiveU’s technology to the test in the field, and are looking forward to providing these portable units to our reporting teams to assist them in providing our viewers with more live, local news.”

