West Texas NBC affiliate upgrades to HD operations

KWES-TV, the Drewry Communications Group-owned NBC affiliate in Midland, TX, has upgrade to HD as part of a group-wide move to HD.

Drewry Communications Group has standardized on Utah Scientific equipment for the upgrade of the station group.

KWES-TV is now using Utah Scientific equipment for master control, production control, and HD routing and distribution. The station is leveraging the new gear in the production of local programming in HD. It also is using the equipment to insert HD logos, squeeze backs and legal IDs.

The Utah Scientific equipment also supports embedded audio, which takes the burden of balancing audio and video off of the master control operator, enabling the operator to focus on other parts of the production.

"Before we installed the new Utah Scientific equipment, our video and audio signals were fuzzy and distorted," said Kevin Southern, KWES director of engineering. "Getting off the old analog equipment and upconverters and getting onto HD routing and distribution has made a significant difference in quality. We're night and day from where we were a couple of years ago."

KWES installed an MCP-2020 multichannel master control panel; an MC-GUI; two MC-4000 master control processors with DVE, logo and EAS capabilities; a UTAH-400 routing switcher V-144R frame loaded 112 x 56 for 3G/HD/SD; an SC-4 control system; UTAH-100/3 Series 3G/HD/SD distribution amplifiers; a UTAH-100X bypass router frame loaded 16 x 1; a TSG-490 sync/pattern generator; a SoftPanel-2 GUI; and various control panels.