WEISSCAM shows sample 4K sensor board
WEISSCAM showed the first samples of its exchangeable 4K sensor board at the 2012 NAB Show.
The possibility to switch to a 4K Super35-sized sensor without buying a new camera is one of the main features of the modular concept of T-CAM.
WEISSCAM follows the idea that a camera should be a long-lasting product, therefore it developed the SOHA platform, which is the technical base of every T-CAM. Instead of replacing the whole camera, WEISSCAM only exchanges the sensor board to keep the T-CAM current with the newest sensor technology.
Those who buy a T-CAM with a 2/3in sensor will be able to upgrade to the 4K sensor board when it is finished.
