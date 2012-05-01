WEISSCAM shows sample 4K sensor board

WEISSCAM showed the first samples of its exchangeable 4K sensor board at the 2012 NAB Show.

The possibility to switch to a 4K Super35-sized sensor without buying a new camera is one of the main features of the modular concept of T-CAM.

WEISSCAM follows the idea that a camera should be a long-lasting product, therefore it developed the SOHA platform, which is the technical base of every T-CAM. Instead of replacing the whole camera, WEISSCAM only exchanges the sensor board to keep the T-CAM current with the newest sensor technology.

Those who buy a T-CAM with a 2/3in sensor will be able to upgrade to the 4K sensor board when it is finished.