Weigel Taps TMD for Media Asset Management

AYLESBURY, ENGLAND—TMD is making a hop, skip and a jump across the Atlantic to install its Paragon+ software at Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting Co. for digital asset and workflow management.

The Paragon+ application is designed for intelligent, media-aware workflows and runs on the Mediaflex-UMS platform. It supports interfaces to multiple external systems, delivering single point of content workflow orchestration.

Mediaflex-UMS will interface with two of Weigel’s existing program scheduling systems, playout automation and provide rule-based management of multiple tiers of storage. The software will track new assets and move them to the appropriate level of storage, as well as monitor quality control. TMD’s Analytics dashboard will provide KPI metrics for resource and business planning.

Weigel Broadcasting operates multiple stations in several TV markets, as well as networks MeTV, Heroes and Icons, Movies and Decades that are distributed to more than 300 U.S. TV stations.