Webinar To Examine How To Secure Hybrid Workplaces

BURNABY, Canada—A panel of IT experts will discuss key findings from a recent survey on hybrid workflows and examine the shift to working from home, security concerns on the horizon and an anticipated move away from virtual private networks (VPNs) to Zero Trust Architectures during a Dec. 9 webinar sponsored by Teradici.

The survey results, presented in a 13-page report from Teradici called “Securing the Hybrid Workplace in 2022 and Beyond,” show nearly total support for hybrid workflows post pandemic.

Ninety-nine percent of the 8,000 survey respondents, including more than 1,100 Media & Entertainment professionals, said their companies’ workforces will be “hybrid” –working remotely at least part of the week after the pandemic. Close to 40% expect at least half of their workforce to work remotely at least twice a week.

The panel will discuss the differences in how security is managed in Zero Trust, VPN and Desktop-as-a Service deployments as well as an endpoint security strategy.

Among the findings likely to be examined are:

A continuation of the shift to BYOD—bring your own devices—and the security implications;

The high level of dissatisfaction with the performance of VPNs with regards to disconnections and speed;

Broad agreement that Zero Trust adoption will phase out use of VPNs over the next year;

The desire for granular control over endpoint device authorization;

What methods of user authentication will be popular over the next two to three years.

“The pandemic has caused a fundamental shift in how people work, and the ‘office’ will never be the same,” said Ziad Lammam, global head of Teradici product management, HP. [HP completed its acquisition of Teradici in October.] “As a result of the enormous security concerns associated with unmanaged devices, as well as BYOD, organizations are changing how they think about securing their corporate assets. Expect to see companies move away from traditional VPNs to Zero Trust architectures to shore up their endpoints and protect their data.”

The webinar, Thursday, Dec. 9, begins at 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. Register online to attend.