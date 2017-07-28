Weather Channel Unveils Broadcast Plans for Total Solar Eclipse

ATLANTA—The total solar eclipse that will take place on Aug. 21 will also take over programming of The Weather Channel according to a press release from the network. A full-slate of programming is scheduled for the event, including live coverage of the phenomenon from seven locations across the country and use of augmented reality technology.

Starting at 6 a.m. ET on Aug. 21, The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore and Stephanie Abrams will broadcast live from Madras, Ore., and Carbondale, Ill., to launch the network’s coverage on the “AMHW” morning show. Cantore and Abrams will continue to anchor live coverage of the eclipse throughout the day. Additional meteorologists will report live from each time zone along the eclipse’s path; they will include Alex Wilson and Chris Bruin in Jackson Hole, Wyo., Maria LaRosa in Clemson, S.C., Jen Carfagno in Nashville, Tenn., Mike Seidel driving throughout the Southeast, and Dave Malkoff from the Royal Caribbean Total Eclipse Cruise. The live coverage is being sponsored by Dish and Jeep.

More live content is expected to be pulled from telescopes, cameras and with live-hits from viewers. The Weather Channel will also use social media and Skype to connect with viewers.

In the studio, The Weather Channel will use its AR technology to explore the eclipse from Earth and space to provide more info on the science. AR renderings of the umbra, penumbra, orbits and the path of totality will be shown. Mixed-reality technology will also be used to show different shots and 3D graphics.

This is the first total solar eclipse that will be visible to the entire contiguous U.S. since 1918.