Weather Central Signs Up New Partners for News Synergy Mobile App



Weather Central, a Madison, Wisc.-based provider of broadcast weather, news, traffic, and sports solutions, along with its partners AdPay and Inergize Digital have signed up 11 new media companies to its News Synergy mobile app that distributes locally branded content to mobile devices, bringing the total number of News Synergy mobile apps to 144.



AdPay is a provider of online and print classified solutions to the media industry and Inergize Digital provides fully integrated digital management solutions that generate revenue for local media companies on-air, online and on mobile devices.



“We are extremely pleased with the rapid News Synergy growth since its launch just a couple of months ago,” said Jason Gould, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Inergize Digital. “It simply goes to show that more media companies are realizing the extraordinary benefits of implementing a locally branded and locally controlled mobile app from providers who understand that continued product innovation is a key to fulfilling their digital strategies.”



“As mobile devices claim an increasing amount of viewers’ attention, it is vital that broadcasters stay relevant by offering their audience compelling mobile experiences,” said Terry Casey, Weather Central’s Vice President for Interactive. “Forward-thinking broadcasters realize this and that is why many are turning to the advanced News Synergy mobile platform to gain complete control over their mobile brand while delivering an information- and service-rich mobile service to their consumers.”



New clients include:



•Catamount Broadcasting – KHSL-TV

•Fisher Communications – KATU-TV, KBAK-TV, KOMO-TV, KPLZ-FM, KVAL-TV

•Jackson Broadcasting – WDBD-TV

•Louisiana Media Company – WVUE-TV

•Morris Multimedia – WCBI-TV

•Morris Publishing Group – Brainerd Dispatch newspaper, Augusta Golf app

•Quincy Newspapers – WKOW-TV

•Ramar Communications – KJTV-TV, KTTU-FM, KXTQ-FM

•Red River Broadcasting – KQDS-TV

•Saga Broadcasting, LLC – KAVU-TV

•Schurz Communications – KTUU-TV



News Synergy will be on display at the NAB Show, April 11-14, in the Weather Central booth (SU7502) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



