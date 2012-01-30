WCIV-TV Delivers Local HD News With JVC ProHD

WCIV’s Joe O’Neill shows off one of the station’s new JVC ProHD camcorders, which are being used in the field for ENG operations

WAYNE, N.J.: ABC affiliateWCIV in Charleston, S.C. (DMA No. 98), migrated to local HD news with JVC ProHD cameras.The station, affiliated with Allbritton in Arlington, Va., has purchased 11 GY-HM790U and six GY-HM750U cameras, which will be used for studio andENGoperations.



According to Billy Kalenda, WCIV director of engineering and operations, the station went live with four GY-HM790Us in the studio in July. The cameras are connected via fiber-optic cable, avoiding the need for triax and additional cable bundles. Kalenda said the cameras, which were first used in SD mode, deliver very good picture quality and were transitioned to HD in September.



Allbritton recently standardized on JVC ProHD cameras for studio and ENG at six of its stations, part of an overall transition to localHD newsproduction for all stations in the group.