WCIV chooses JVC ProHD

WCIV, the ABC affiliate in Charleston, SC (DMA #98), is making the move to local HD news with ProHD cameras from JVC Professional Products Company, a division of JVC Americas Corp. The station, affiliated with Allbritton Communications Company based in Arlington, VA, has purchased 11 GY-HM790U and six GY-HM750U cameras, which will be used for studio and ENG operations.

The station went live with four GY-HM790Us in the studio in July. The cameras are connected via fiber-optic cable, avoiding the need for triax and additional cable bundles. The cameras were first used in SD mode, and were transitioned to HD in September.

Allbritton recently standardized on JVC ProHD cameras for studio and ENG at six of its stations, part of an overall transition to local HD news production for all stations in the group.

With its three, 1/3in progressive scan CCDs, the GY-HM790U produces 1280 x 720 and 1920 x 1080 images, and its proprietary MPEG-2 encoder supports 1080i, 720p and SD (480i) for operations that have not yet made the move to HD. An ideal solution for multicore or fiber-based studios, the GY-HM790U offers an innovative modular design and a redesigned studio adapter sled.