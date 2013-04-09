WCBS-TV to Launch Dyle Mobile TV

LAS VEGAS —The flagship CBS affiliate in New York is launching Dyle mobile TV, which is also lighting up in three additional markets: Baltimore, Jacksonville, Fla. and Salt Lake City. With these additions and last week’s announcement that Sinclair would Dyle at 10 TV stations, the mobile service has expanded from 18 markets to 39, covering 57 percent of U.S. TV households.



The addition of the New York CBS O&O is a departure for the network, which has hung back on mobile TV efforts built on the Advanced Television Systems Committee Mobile/Handheld modulation standard, preferring instead to preserve their airwaves for HD and experiment with mobile through apps. The network launched an iPhone and iPad app for replay of primt-time shows last month, with plans to so likewise on Windows 8 and Android platforms.



With Dyle, stations transmit signals with ATSC M/H, which requires proprietary receivers. Participating station groups will provide registered Dyle users with live, broadcast programming on mobile devices in their respective television markets. The stations will be implementing standards-based conditional access from Dyle for authentication in a TV Everywhere environment.



“In today’s multi-screen environment, the notion that broadcasters should use a portion of their spectrum to transmit a live simulcast of their channel directly to viewers’ mobile devices makes more sense now than ever before,” said Paul McTear, CEO of Raycom Media, a member of the Pearl group. “Dyle satisfies our viewers’ growing demand for TV anywhere, anytime, without tapping into their data plans.”



Dyle mobile TV is operated by the Mobile Content Venture, a joint-venture of 12 broadcast groups that include Belo, Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps, Gannett, Hearst, Media General, Meredith, Post-Newsweek Stations and Raycom Media, all of which are part of the standalone entity known as Pearl, LLC, as well as Fox, ION Television and NBC.



In addition to the 12 stations Sinclair announced last week, the following new stations also announce their plans to launch the Dyle mobile TV service in 2013:



Baltimore – WBAL (NBC)

Cleveland – WOIO (CBS)

Dayton – WDTN (NBC)

Greenville, SC – WSPA (CBS)

Jacksonville – WTEV (CBS), WAWS (FOX), WTLV (NBC), and WJXT (Ind)

Kansas City – KCTV (CBS)

New York – WCBS (CBS)

Portland – KOIN (CBS)

St. Louis – KMOV (CBS)

Tampa – WTSP (CBS)



“Expanding our station footprint in existing and new markets is critical to our success as we give more of the U.S. the ability to access live, local mobile TV on-the-go,” said Erik Moreno and Salil Dalvi, co-general managers of MCV. “With these additions, we will be able to offer our services across 70 percent of the top 50 markets. This positions Dyle strongly for 2013 and beyond, as we look to make live broadcast programming an accessible, cost-efficient and regular component of daily life.”



With this announcement, Dyle mobile TV service will be available through 116 stations in 39 markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Boston, Houston, Detroit, Tampa, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Orlando, Portland, Cincinnati, Greenville SC, West Palm Beach, Birmingham, Knoxville, Miami, Las Vegas, Denver, St. Louis, Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle, Raleigh, Kansas City, Columbus, Tulsa, Austin, Dayton, Montgomery, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Jacksonville and Salt Lake City.