WBZ State-of-the-Art Studio Proposed in Boston

BOSTON—WBZ-TV is getting an updated studio, according to Universal Hub , which reported on development plans filed this week for a state-of-the-art studio to replace the current antiquated building in the Boston neighborhood of Allston.

The proposed plan is for a 63,000-square-foot, three-story facility that would replace a small office building and part of the current parking lot for the station.

According to the plans, “the design of the building facade is intended to express the forward-thinking goals and modernization of WBZ’s studio operations.”

No time table was shared for when the project may begin or when it would be completed.