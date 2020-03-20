WBZ State-of-the-Art Studio Proposed in Boston
Plans are for a 63,000-square-foot facility
BOSTON—WBZ-TV is getting an updated studio, according to Universal Hub, which reported on development plans filed this week for a state-of-the-art studio to replace the current antiquated building in the Boston neighborhood of Allston.
The proposed plan is for a 63,000-square-foot, three-story facility that would replace a small office building and part of the current parking lot for the station.
According to the plans, “the design of the building facade is intended to express the forward-thinking goals and modernization of WBZ’s studio operations.”
No time table was shared for when the project may begin or when it would be completed.
