Wazee Digital, Paladin Team on YouTube Rights Management

DENVER—Wazee Digital and Paladin are putting its heads together on a technology partnership that aims to boost digital rights management (DRM) services on YouTube for key rights holders and content partners.

Wazee will use Paladin’s technology to complement YouTube’s Content ID system to make content claiming faster. By integrating Rights Monitor into its workflow, Wazee says it will uncover a greater volume of unauthorized user-generated content on YouTube through active saved searches, which are automatically refreshed every few minutes. Paladin’s tech can also be used to track viewership data and provide content insights.

“With more user-generated content being published, Paladin stood out as the obvious choice to manage and protect our content partners’ copyrights more efficiently,” said Harris Morris, Wazee Digital CEO.