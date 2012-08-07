Waves Audio hires Fabrizio Piazzini

Signal processing and the console; these two have historically been considered separate and distinct.

The ubiquitous presence of the laptop computer makes the marriage between plug-ins and the board simple, and it can eliminate the need for multiple hardware units. Waves Audio, the Israel-based audio company, is well aware of this fact. Recently, it appointed Fabrizio Piazzini, a veteran of multiple live concert tours, as Live Product Specialist.

Piazzini’s mission is to show engineers who specialize in concert and live broadcast mixing that integrating plug-ins and a laptop is a simple and powerful way to expand the sonic pallette.

