Waves Audio hires Fabrizio Piazzini
Signal processing and the console; these two have historically been considered separate and distinct.
The ubiquitous presence of the laptop computer makes the marriage between plug-ins and the board simple, and it can eliminate the need for multiple hardware units. Waves Audio, the Israel-based audio company, is well aware of this fact. Recently, it appointed Fabrizio Piazzini, a veteran of multiple live concert tours, as Live Product Specialist.
Piazzini’s mission is to show engineers who specialize in concert and live broadcast mixing that integrating plug-ins and a laptop is a simple and powerful way to expand the sonic pallette.
