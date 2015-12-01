Waterman Taps Rentrak for Audience Measurement

PORTLAND, ORE.—Rentrak has announced it has signed a long-term TV measurement deal with Waterman Broadcasting, which is based in Fort Myers, Fla.

Waterman Broadcasting runs NBC affiliate WBBH-TV and ABC affiliate WZVN-TV. Both stations will now use Rentrak’s daily demographic and household ratings, as well as Rentrak’s political Advanced Demographics.

“Rentrak’s stable daily demographics and advanced political ratings give us the powerful tools we need to provide our advertisers with the best and most relevant audience information available every day of the year,” explained Steve Pontius, executive vice president and general manager at Waterman Broadcasting.

Rentrak is a provider of consumer measurement tools for both TV and film with its headquarters located in Portland, Ore.