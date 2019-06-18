AT&T's WarnerMedia Innovation Lab Constructing New 5G Facility

NEW YORK—WarnerMedia is moving into the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, announcing that it will be constructing a new 20,000-square-foot facility WarnerMedia Innovation Lab that is set to be AT&T’s first permanent 5G experience center.

The lab, which is expected to open its doors in early 2020, will feature an immersive zone to showcase consumer-ready experiences to the public, flexible indoor and outdoor event spaces, dedicated R&D environments and an open, collaborative work space. The 5G workplace will enable a real-time virtualized collaboration ecosystem across WarnerMedia and AT&T locations in Los Angeles, Seattle and Atlanta.

“By working across AT&T, we’re able to combine the latest in 5G technology with immersive content experiences and cutting-edge advertising capabilities,” said David Christopher, president of AT&T Mobility and Entertainment.

Some of the first projects for the Innovation Lab will be based around advertising. Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising and analytics company, will provide consumer insights and technology to the lab as it continues to test and develop new advertising capabilities. Projects are expected to include MR/VR applications, 5G uses that enhance advertising capabilities and better UI/UX experiences for Make Advertising Matter.

Architectural design firm Design Republic will handle the project, which is expected to begin this summer.