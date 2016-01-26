Warner Bros. Get Parking Help from Marquis

BERKSHIRE, ENGLAND—Marquis’ Project Parking archive retrieving system has been selected by Warner Bros. Television Production U.K. to aid with the parking of projects.

Greg Light, senior edit assistant, Warner Bros.

With Project Parking now developed to be an Avid storage management system, WBTVP U.K. will use the system to manage Avid projects on its 250 TB EditShare and 96 TB Isis storage. Project Parking is also being used to move projects that started on EditShare to Avid Isis storage.

“The workspace analysis in Project Parking is now key in offering a clear view of storage usage per production/project,” said Greg Light, senior edit assistant at Warner Bros. “Finding orphaned files or those that have been saved to incorrect locations is also very useful.”

Marquis Broadcast is a provider of technology that moves media and metadata between different systems in broadcast and post-production workflows. The company is based in Berkshire, England.