WACA TV Picks Tightrope to Deliver PEG Services

ST. PAUL, MINN.—WACA TV is the Public, Education and Government station for Ashland, Mass. After its 10-year-old broadcast server reached end of life, the station chose to go with Tightrope Media Systems’ Cablecast SX-HD servers for its three PEG channels and one Cablecast ProVOD server for its online Video on Demand services.

Cablecast Scheduler

Coinciding with the move to a fully digital HD studio, WACA has migrated its legacy shows to the Cablecast servers for VOD and broadcast purposes. As part of the new infrastructure, the station also went with Tightrope’s Carousel system for bulletin board feeds across channels.

Tightrope Media Systems is a provider of station automation, video servers, Internet video on demand, live streaming, digital signage and multi-channel instant replay systems. The company is based in St. Paul, Minn.