VUit Streaming Service Adds 71 Stations from 8 Station Groups

NEW YORK—The Gray Television-backed free ad-supported streaming service VUit has announced major agreements with eight station groups and independent stations that will dramatically expand its hyperlocal offerings.

The deals with such station groups as Hearst Television, Citadel Communications, Morris Network, and News Press & Gazette add 71 stations to the VUit platform from some of the nation’s largest markets including Boston, Baltimore, Orlando, Sacramento, and Pittsburgh. With the new stations, VUits local news coverage now includes 174 out of the 210 local markets nationwide.

The service’s expansion is part of its plans to become the “Netflix of Live, Local, and Free,” the streamer said. The expansion also comes at a time when VUit is seeing deep engagement on the platform with the average viewer watching more than eight hours of hyperlocal content per month.

“VUit has enabled our local stations to reach viewers with not only live news and programming relevant to them, but locally-produced on-demand content that viewers from across the country tune into,” said Pat LaPlatney, co-CEO & president at Gray Television, a major investor in Syncbak, VUit’s parent company. “We want every local station to be streaming on VUit. Viewers download the app to watch their local channel, and stick around to watch programming from local stations all across the country.”

Jack Perry, CEO of Syncbak, VUit’s parent company, added that “we’re looking forward to working with these high caliber partners who create the kinds of content that in many cases appeals to viewers well beyond the local market. They are not only adding volume, but also quality that will enable VUit to continue to affirm its position as a top destination for hyperlocal programming.”

Beyond enabling VUit to expand its selection of hyperlocal programming, the deals also help station groups and independent stations, increase audience and grow advertising revenue opportunities well beyond their local markets, the company said.

The deals include: