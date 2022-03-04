Vū Technologies Raises $17M Seed Investment for Its Virtual Studio Network

TAMPA, Fla.—Vū Technologies has closed on a $17 million seed investment from ADX Labs, Topmark Partners, and Angel investment syndicates from Tampa, Orlando, and Texas.

The investment will fuel the expansion of its existing Tampa-Nashville-Vegas virtual studio network, the company said.

“Vū Technologies is on a mission to create the world’s largest network of virtual studio network for the film, television, and advertising industries,” said Tim Moore, Vū Technologies co-founder and CEO. “With our fully immersive, photorealistic virtual environments, we are empowering world-class directors and talent to shoot scenes as if they are on-location anywhere. Thanks to our investors, Vū’s network will forever change the filmmaking landscape, presenting limitless opportunities for creatives.”

Vū Studios sound stages utilize proprietary and patented Vū technologies along with key third-party vendor products, including Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, Mark Roberts Motion Control, and Mo-Sys motion tracking devices.

Its virtual studios incorporate multiple technologies invented and patented by Tim Moore. The Vū Max, Vū Pro, and Vū Essential are large circular sound stage studios that provide HD LED panels on all walls and ceilings. The Vū Dome is a sound stage in a massive 30 foot (9.1m) diameter dome structure with custom-made curved HD LED internal surfaces, providing a 180 by 90-degree volume. Vū Walls, constructed in effectively infinite sizes, provide advanced shooting environments for tracking shots.

Vū’s patented LED panels allow Vū Studio soundstages to be theatrically lit from above the enclosed volume. In addition, Vū’s deep integration of LED, robotics, camera tracking technology, and game engine know-how allows the generation of realistic backgrounds in real-time, rendered from the point of view of the moving camera with perfect parallax.