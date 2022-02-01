Vū Technologies Expands its Virtual Studio Network to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Vū Technologies has announced that its Nashville, Tennessee studio has opened for business.

The new 16,000 square foot Vū Nashville studio is the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of corporately owned virtual production studios and is part of a larger company strategy of building North America’s largest network of virtual production studios.

“Nashville has become an incredible destination for media and entertainment and we believe it is the perfect location to expand our network.” said Tim Moore, Vū Technologies’ CEO and co-founder. “Our new Nashville studio has been built in partnership with Citation Support who has a long-standing reputation in the Nashville production industry, and is designed to accommodate the most challenging production requirements of our clients.”

Vū Technologies owns and operates advanced virtual production sound stages that allow directors to shoot their talent in photorealistic LED volumes, the company said.

“Vū Studios provide deeply immersive virtual environments for actors to perform as if they are on location,” said Moore.

“Vū Studios represent so much more than just our advanced LED panels,” added Jon Davila, President and co-founder of Vū Technologies. “Vū has invested substantially in R&D, integrating camera tracking and real-time rendering applications to create immersive virtual environments for actors to perform in geographically diverse studios in real time.”

As part of the studio, Vū had integrated Mo-Sys camera tracking technology, Mark Roberts Motion Control, Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, NVIDIA GPUs and other technologies that allow realistic backgrounds to be generated in real-time, rendered from the point of view of the moving camera with perfect parallax.

The Vū Nashville studio also includes the world’s first Vū In-Panel Tracking Display, which was announced in January 2021, and an innovative system which allows Vū Studio soundstages to be theatrically lit from above the enclosed volume.