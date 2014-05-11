VSM System Controls New TV Skylines Flagship OB

WIESBADEN, GERMANY --Broadcast service supplier TV Skyline is using L-S-B’s VSM Broadcast Control and Monitoring System in its new OB 7 HD, a truck with new workflow and design concepts. The truck is now the flagship of the German-based company, and has three separate control rooms and offers room for 32 workplaces. The number of operator positions has been doubled in comparison to other TV Skyline vans.





In OB 7 the VSM system software runs on two separate HP servers in Master/Master version, offering complete failure safety. VSM’s vSNMP module runs on a separate server. For operation 14 hardware panels of the new generation and up-to 8 GUIs on Lenovo touchpads are in use. The complete VSM system is future proof and 4K/3Gbps ready. Due to the three separate control rooms and the sizing of the audio area OB 7 can be used for a variety of operations ranging from sports, classical and rock-concerts, or specialized productions like the recent E-Sports event League of Legends All-Star tournament in Paris.



“For us VSM is the best and most sophisticated control and monitoring tool on the market today,” said Wolfgang Reeh, MD at TV-Skyline. “With VSM even complex performance requirements can be realized very easily and reliably.”



OB 7 is able to handle up-to 22 Ikegami cameras and operates on a 4k/3G/HD/SD Kahuna 360 multiformat switcher. On the video-side VSM controls the signal-routing of the Snell Sirius 840 hybrid router, the Kahuna, all camera CCUs, feed and design of Axon Quad multiviewers plus 28 Crystal Vision 3G/HD/SD up/down/cross converters. VSM offers sophisticated Tally functionality with no need for an additional Tally system.



With its integrated SNMP software module vSNMP and included trap management status messages are displayed and operators have access to the messages via VSM GUIs running on touchpads. VSM’s SNMP module is capable of monitoring as well as management of third party hardware. Furthermore VSM controls three Nevion routers (RS-422 remote router, timecode, analogue-video) in OB 7.



In OB 7s audio section a Lawo MC2 66 console is in use, for which VSM controls the signal routing. Distribution of audio signals within OB 7 is managed with the Sirius 840 which is designed as a hybrid AV router and handles audio signals as embedded audio – controlled by VSM.