Volicon Unveils New Media Intelligence Platform at IBC2013

AMSTERDAM —Volicon has developed its Media Intelligence Platform to address companies’ need for real-time enterprise-wide access to the broadcast product. Built on technology supporting the company’s Observer video monitoring and logging product line, the Volicon Media Intelligence Platform streams live and logged video, complemented by valuable metadata.



With this solution, media companies can leverage video, audio and data for applications ranging from engineering to the executive suite.



Providing a window on content delivered via satellite, cable or over-the-air signal, as well as Internet-based over-the-top services, the Media Intelligence Platform offers portals tailored to the different departments at broadcasting facilities. More than a logger or monitoring solution, Volicon’s Media Intelligence Platform provides functionality appropriate for engineering, operations, production, promotions, new media, news, sales and traffic, media relations and executive and legal departments.



The Media Intelligence Platform supports acompliance logging, content archiving, content repurposing for new media outlets, competitive analysis, producer and talent evaluation, ad verification and media sales, and executive review of content. Streams may be viewed singly or side by side on desktop and laptop computers, tablets and smartphones, multiviewers and television monitors via multicast.



Volicon’s Virtual Media Network, which supports both Observer systems and the new Media Intelligence Platform, comprises a multichannel video streaming engine, interactive search, content analytics and service monitoring and alarm capabilities.