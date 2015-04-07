Volicon to Show Archiver and Multiviewer at 2015 NAB Show

BURLINGTON, MASS. – Volicon has announced that it will present two new products for its Observer Media Intelligence platform during the 2015 NAB Show, the Archiver and Multiviewer technologies.

The Archiver option provides long-term storage of aired content and able to make high-quality versions of aired programming, promos and ads readily available for both baseband and transport stream interfaces. Content can be accessed by multiple users and is easily searchable by date and time or content caption.

Volicon’s Multiviewer gives users access to multiple live or recorded programs alongside frame-accurate data on a monitor wall, desktop, laptop or other display to be able to inspect or troubleshoot a suspect stream without delay. Some new features with the Multiviewer include configurable layouts, support for various room, screen and player sizes, and an array of widgets – including clocks and graphs.