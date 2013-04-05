Volicon and Nexidia Announce Captions and Video Description Technology

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Volicon and Nexidia will demonstrate a joint solution for automated scalable monitoring of closed captions and video description content. Leveraging the content recorded by the Volicon Observer video monitoring and logging system and the automated file-based QC capabilities of Nexidia QC, the solution performs continual monitoring of caption matching, proper language identification, and alignment, as well as evaluation of video description content.



The Observer system captures, stores, and streams aired content and provides instant access to live and recorded content from an easy-to-use Web-based GUI. The system’s quality of experience module provides real-time alarms for faulty video, audio, and closed captioning by issuing alerts via email/SNMP with a direct link to content and a master fault log. In the joint solution offered by Volicon and Nexidia, the Observer system passes along its continually captured content to the Nexidia QC software for evaluation.



The Nexidia QC software tool performs automated closed-caption and video description verification, closed-caption alignment, and language identification. Nexidia QC overcomes the challenge of ensuring content is being created, edited, and distributed in the right languages with the correct captions at the right times. It automates manual processes, thus reducing operating expenses, and automatically identifies errors to avoid fines and improve quality for viewers.



