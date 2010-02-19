Volcanoes Coming to Mount St. Helens in HD

Mount St. Helens viewed from the Johnson Ridge Obervatory (U.S. Forest Service photo)

An observatory and visitor center five miles from Mount St. Helens in Washington is getting a $500,000 A/V renovation that will include a high-definition upgrade.



Johnston Ridge Observatory includes exhibits on the volcano’s past eruptions and how scientists monitor its activity.



Professional Products Inc. (PPI), based in Gaithersberg, Md., was awarded the U.S. Forest Service contract.



PPI’s work will boost the video presentation “Message from the Mountain,” from 640x480 resolution to 1440x1080.



The renovation will also include upgrades to the content player, video, audio and control systems in the observatory’s auditorium. The project is scheduled to be completed in May 2010.



“This project with Johnston Ridge Observatory is very exciting for PPI,” said Bruce Kaufmann, PPI’s president and CEO. “We feel privileged to be able to assist the observatory in educating the public about Mount St. Helens and its powerful history and beauty.”



