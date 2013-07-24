Voila selects Envivio for Internet TV service

Envivio, a provider of software-based live and on-demand multi-screen video processing and delivery solutions, has announced that Ukraine pay-TV operator VOLIA has selected Envivio Muse transcoders for its new over-the-top (OTT) Internet TV services.

VOLIA’s transcoding solution runs on the 4Caster G4 platform, Envivio’s computing appliance for broadcast and multi-screen video processing.

Envivio was selected by VOLIA to help the service provider address the requirements of existing customers’ viewing content on mobile devices, as well as to provide VOLIA services outside its footprint. The VOLIA Smart HD OTT video service — encompassing more than 130 channels — is available to more than 1.5 million households across its footprint of more than 29 cities throughout Ukraine.

Envivio Muse transcoders incorporate built-in interfaces to all major content delivery network (CDN) and conditional access system (CAS) providers.