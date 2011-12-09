Vizrt Scores $280,000 Contract With Central European Production Company



BERGEN, NORWAY: Vizrt announced that it signed an agreement with an unidentified “Central European production company” worth approximately $280,000.



The contract with Vizrt will allow the production company to produce a weather show, driven by Vizrt graphics software. Viz Engine will be used to produce real time HD content. Dynamic 3D content will be designed using Viz Artist. Viz Content Pilot will drive live, pre and post-production as a Character Generator (CG).



