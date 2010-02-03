Vizrt inks deal with Weather Center

Vizrt has signed a deal with Channel 7 from Thailand worth approximately USD $3.5 million. The sale provides the Thai public TV channel with a full Vizrt workflow, ranging from broadcast graphics creation to network infrastructure. It marks the first combined sale between Vizrt Asia and its partner, Storm Weather Center. Based in Bergen, Norway, Storm Weather Center is one of the leading commercial weather service providers in Scandinavia. One of the deal’s components is Viz Weather, a 3D real-time weather solution, with a data feed from the Storm Weather Center service