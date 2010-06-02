Vizrt included in NRK Production of Eurovision Song Contest Finale

Considered one of the world’s largest non-sport TV productions, the Eurovision Song Contest Finale was broadcast live from the Telenor Arena, in Oslo, Norway, during several dates in late May. Since its inception in 1956, the contest has since grown to include two live semifinals, which were held May 25 and 27. As the winning country in 2009, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK was the host broadcaster this year.

NRK brought together a team of companies, including Vizrt, with the expertise required to create this complex production. For several years, Viz Engine, a real-time graphics rendering engine, was used for the Eurovision Song Contest voting system using data from Arttek voting software.

This year Viz Engine and Virtual Studio were used to create special graphics that introduce each participating country.

The production is the result of a combined effort between the following Norwegian companies: NRK, Vizrt, the design house Gosu Design, production company Motion Blur, 3-D graphic and special effects production company Gimpville and remote-controlled camera equipment from the Swedish firm Visual Act.