Vizrt Graphics On Target at Super Bowl



Vizrt, who provided sports graphics for Fox Sports at Super Bowl XLV, reports that the multiple Viz Trio and Viz Engine systems deployed for game coverage received praise from several directions.



“We owe a huge thank you to our Vizrt contacts for their incredible support during the Super Bowl production,” said Gary Hartley, Fox Sports executive vice president/creative director. “The Vizrt presentation was seamless. In all, I believe it was one of the most visually impressive Super Bowls ever.



Fox Sports began using Vizrt graphics when it launched its 2010 NFL coverage and the good performance reports have persisted right on through the Super Bowl event on Feb. 6.



“We were given an incredible opportunity to display our graphics throughout one of the most stunning facilities in the world on Super Bowl Sunday,” said Zac Fields, director of remote graphics, Fox Sports. “Vizrt enabled us to create elegant graphics, incorporating them into our pre-game by displaying graphics in Jumbotrons outside the stadium, in our booth displayed on an LED backdrop, and of course within our on-air presentation.”



