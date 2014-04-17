Vitec Videocom to Acquire Autocue TelePrompting

As part of what it calls an "ongoing strategic program to deliver improved service, support and experience to its customers worldwide," Vitec Videocom, a division of the Vitec Group plc, has reached an agreement to acquire the assets of teleprompting veteran Autocue. No financial details were provided.





The company said the acquisition would help to ensure that customers receive a broader range of technologies and solutions that address the entire spectrum of requirements for studio and outside broadcast applications in terms of size and functionality.



Autocue, established in 1955 and a provider of a broad range of teleprompting hardware and software products, will complement Vitec Videocom's portfolio of products for the broadcast, professional videography, corporate and public sectors.



The Vitec Videocom division also owns the AutoScript line of Teleprompter and related equipment.