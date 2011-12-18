Vitec Group provides Ashgabat Tower with Nucomm CamPac2 and Newscaster DR2

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a business unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, provided its Nucomm CamPac2 and Newscaster DR2 state-of-the-art wireless equipment for the Ashgabat Tower, a major television tower in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The Ashgabat Tower project houses 13 television studios and 50 editing suites. Seven television stations and six radio stations have made their home in the sophisticated broadcast complex.

The Nucomm CamPac2 transmitters and Newscaster DR2 receiving systems offer easy-to-use solutions for fully portable HD camera systems, enabling the OB cameras to go anywhere. Coupled with Nucomm's COFDM digital transmission technology, the tower has been fitted with a Nucomm Central Receive Solution, which enables the OB vehicles to transmit their pictures back to the television studio live, without the need for satellite airtime. Once fitted, it’s free to use and is designed to provide many years of trouble-free outside broadcast airtime. With ranges of more than 100mi, large areas of the country can easily and effectively be covered from a single receive site.