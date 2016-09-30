Vista Studios Installs SAM 4K, IP Tech

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Some of SAM’s technology has made its way across the pond to the west coast as Los Angeles-based broadcast and production facility Vista Studios has grabbed 4K and IP gear from SAM. All of the technology will be used for Vista Studio’s 4K production studio.

Some of the SAM imports that Vista Studios is deploying are the Sirius 850 multi-format router and IQ Modular intelligent infrastructure. The Sirius serves as the studio’s core routing infrastructure and offers operational flexibility and power with SAM’s Advanced Hybrid Processing technology and monitoring capabilities with the router’s MV800 multiviewer. Dedicated multiviewer output slots in the Sirius router allow the MV800 to provide alarming and monitoring. The IQ Mix cards are used to receive IP sources from outside the building, with the ability to convert the sources to SDI for downstream processing and encapsulate back to IP if necessary.

The Kahuna 9600 production switcher was brought in to work with UHD. FormatFusion3 technology in the switcher can convert input and output signals to UHD, and each M/E outputs UHD as well as HD simultaneously. It also has both SDI and IP inputs and outputs.

Vista has standardized on an automation system that utilizes SAM’s Morpheus automation and Momentum MAM technology to ingest, segment and playout channels. The workflow can integrate with a network’s own traffic system or can be used with a manual playlist imported into Morpheus.

Additional tech added to Vista’s studio includes ICE channel-in-a-box for ingest, QC and playout of a full network feed or segments with full branding capabilities. Alchemist XF format and framerate conversion software was also included.

The new Vista Studios facility is currently under development.