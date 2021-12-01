Vislink Introduces New Mobile Viewpoint BaseLink 5G Mobile Encoder

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J.—Vislink this week launched its new Mobile Viewpoint BaseLink 5G mobile encoder for remote production and enhancements to its and Mobile Viewpoint’s products in the areas of IP-centric workflows and AI technologies. (Vislink closed an $18.3 million deal to acquire Mobile Viewpoint in August.)

The new BaseLink 5G uses the latest bonded cellular and 5G technologies to transmit live news, sports and entertainment video with maximum bandwidth and low latency.

“The launch of BaseLink 5G underscores our focus on bringing to market solutions that leverage our innovations in bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink.

“BaseLink 5G is ideal for broadcasters and content creators everywhere who want a professional live streaming solution that can be set up and deployed easily and at relatively low cost," he added.

The new encoder offers:

Support for up to six 5G modems;

Two Ethernet ports to expand in-venue connectivity options, connect to wideband internet as well as directly to cloud content storage;

Internal storage for store-and-forward of high-resolution video content;

A rugged aluminum housing;

Support for the latest GPUs that will power next-gen encoders.

The newly announced IP-centric features include:

New support for the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol added to the Vislink all-IP Quantum wireless camera receiver;

Quantum Receiver integration into the Mobile Viewpoint LinkMatrix control and content routing management platform, enabling crews to manage wireless content from any source;

SMPTE ST 2110 IP video connectivity added to the Quantum camera receiver.

The new 5G and AI-driven technologies include:

Mobile Viewpoint TerraLink rack-mountable encoders for use in OB vans, SNG trucks and studios now include support for the SRT protocol;

Pan, tilt and zoom (PTZ) camera capabilities for the Mobile Viewpoint IQ Sports Producer with AI-assisted live sports coverage capability delivering more accurate and immersive tracking and enhanced detail;

Mobile Viewpoint vPilot AI-based live studio production system with new support for switcher integration via a third-party add-on.