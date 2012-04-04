Visible World Awarded Addressable TV Ad Patent



Visible Word, a provider of targeted advertising technology, has received a patent for its bandwidth management system for “linear addressable TV advertising applications.” According to the company, the technology allows combinations of television commercials to be inserted in the same ad slot, with specific commercials being addressed to a particular targeted consumer segment.



“We know we have some unique technology for linear addressable TV advertising, especially as it relates to scalability,” said Seth Haberman, CEO of Visible World. “So we are happy we have been awarded this patent as the latest addition to our portfolio. We think innovation is important, and we will continue to develop IP to protect ourselves as well as our deployment partners.”



The new patent is one of 16 thus far awarded to Visible World, and addresses management of bandwidth that’s necessary for delivery of multiple commercial messages along with program content. The company says that the technology developed does not rely on the use of set-top boxes with local storage, or on video-on-demand technology.



“Visible World’s linear addressable TV advertising technology offers superior bandwidth efficiencies,” said Gerrit Niemeijer, Visible World’s chide technology officer. “Bandwidth is an important and scarce resource for network operators, and we have put a system in place that makes optimal use of that resource. This is important because it allows them to use targeted advertising on a significantly larger portion of their advertising inventory.”





