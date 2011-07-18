Vietnam Television Corporation deploys Ericsson compression

Vietnam Television Corporation (VTC) has gone to Ericsson for advanced compression systems to boost capacity across its HDTV and SD services. This is enabling VTC to roll out a further 20 MPEG-4 AVC HD channels and an additional 70 MPEG-2 SD channels to its satellite customers across Vietnam. This offers viewers more premium content such as movies, sports and international programming in the high picture quality they are increasingly expecting from their subscription.

Ericsson has supplied VTC with a system comprising the Ericsson Video Processor Chassis (VPC) and its EN81XX MPEG-2 SD and MPEG-4 AVC HD encoder modules. The Ericsson Video Processor Chassis (VPC) is a high-density multifunctional video processing platform.