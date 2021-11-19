VidOvation Integrates With AWS Elemental MediaConnect, Unveils Carrier-Agnostic e-SIMs

ANAHEIM, Calif.—VidOvation is broadening its live video distribution network and cloud and edge computing capabilities and is rolling out carrier-agnostic e-SIMs with domestic and global support for 3G, 4G LTE and 5G cellular networks, the company said.

The company’s live video transport, distribution and streaming services now take full advantage of high-quality and robust transport services of AWS Elemental MediaConnect. AWS Elemental MediaConnect enables mission-critical live video workflows for less money and faster than satellite or fiber services.

VidOvation has fully integrated the AVIWEST Cloud StreamHub with AWS Cloud MediaConnect. With the StreamHub bonded cellular receiver, decoder, transcoder and streaming, hub users can receive transmissions from various types of field encoders and transmitters, enabling quick, easy and simultaneous sharing of high-quality live content with multiple affiliates or other broadcast facilities, it said.

The integration is made possible by StreamHub software with support for up to 16 IP inputs and 16 IP outputs supporting IP protocols, such as SRT, NDI, RTMP, TS over IP, HLS, and others. In addition, StreamHub is vendor-agnostic and universally compatible with third-party encoders and transmitters, the company said.

Further simplifying remote production, VidOvation has rolled out carrier-agnostic domestic and global e-SIMs, providing simple, intelligent and global connectivity for the company's complete family of bonded cellular and streaming products. Leveraging a Multi-IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) technology, VidOvation aggregates regional and local carrier cellular connectivity. The advanced e-SIM cards are agnostic to the device and agnostic to the cellular carrier, and they do not require any configuration, it said.

The flagship AVIWEST PRO380 deployed with VidOvation e-SIMs, as well as other bonded cellular transmitters, can automatically connect its eight cellular modems to the best local cellular networks such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, it said.

Users no longer need to swap out SIMs for an alternate carrier if a given carrier is unavailable in a particular area or region. Instead, the VidOvation e-SIMs automatically switch in real time to the best available cellular network. VidOvation provides cellular connectivity in more than 120 countries around the world, the company said.