Vidgo Launches VidgoMás Spanish Language Offering

SALT LAKE CITY—The Vidgo streaming service has launched VidgoMás, a new premium subscription plan that features 42 live and on-demand Spanish-language channels, including content from Univision and UniMás local broadcast stations, as well as Fox Deportes, Discovery Familias and many all-around entertainment options.

“We aim to provide the best value to our growing and increasingly diverse audience,” said Derek Mattsson, CEO of Vidgo. “More than 53 million people speak Spanish in the U.S., yet these audiences are often overlooked. We could not be more excited to bring thousands of hours of popular Spanish-language content as we establish Vidgo as the go-to streaming destination for the Latino community.”

VidgoMás, with 42 channels, is priced at $39.95 a month and requires no contract.

Vidgo offers two other streaming packages that include live World Cup coverage in November and December, beginning with Vidgo Plus for $59.95, with over 110 channels and more college sports than any other service, and a Premium plan, at $79.95 with unlimited access to more than 150 television networks.

Vidgo’s new app is available on the most popular CTV devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, VIZIO, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices, and on the web.