Videon Unveils LiveEdge Platform-As-A-Service Suite

STATE COLLEGE, Penn.—Videon has launched its LiveEdge premium platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that adds enhancements, customization options and intelligent automation to the company’s video compute platform.

LiveEdge enables users to bridge the gap between the cloud and on-premise devices to create integrated custom orchestrations, reducing video streaming complexity, latency and cloud video processing costs while delivering higher quality and reliability, the company said.

The solution powers EdgeCaster, the company’s Qualcomm technology-based video computer platform. The LiveEdge suite of functions enables users to build live video experiences rapidly by working with pre-packaged modules or by taking advantage of an easy –to-use developer kit to create their own custom and unique functions, it said.

The launch of the solution includes LiveEdge Streaming, a next-generation edge compute-powered streaming solution, and LiveEdge Compute, which enables developers to create custom functionality using Python and Docker, it said.

LiveEdge connects the cloud to the on-premise environment and moves processing-intensive, time-laden and costly cloud functions to the point of video creation, it said.

LiveEdge and the EdgeCaster video compute platform allow broadcasters and content creators to enhance audience engagement. Together, they create the functions and flexibilities needed to increase the number of cameras and feeds required to meet growing demand for personalized content experiences at scale, thereby unlocking new monetization opportunities, the company said.

The company’s solutions are integrated closely with the solutions of ecosystem partners, including Akamai MSL4, AWS Mediastore, AWS IVS and Fastly Origin Shield. With over 7,000 devices deployed in 19 countries, Videon powers thousands of hours of live streaming every day for major broadcasters, sports leagues and OEMs.

LiveEdge includes features to help media service providers remotely deploy and manage large fleets of customer premise equipment (CPE). The features include a built-in webserver, zero-touch provisioning, automated remote management and monitoring over any IP network.

“LiveEdge powers new live video workflows by bringing cloud functions to the point of video origin. It removes traditional broadcast industry processes and equipment that add to latency, overall workflow complexity and cost,” said Videon CEO Tricia Iboshi.