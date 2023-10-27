Videocraft Upgrades Live Video Production Offering with EVS

EVS and Videocraft have announced a deal that will see the Australian supplier of video production equipment and broadcast facilities deploying EVS' newest live production solution, LiveCeption.

The investment, which is part of Videocraft’s ambitious upgrade initiative, was announced during a ceremonial signing jointly organized by the Belgian Foreign Trade Agency and the regional Wallonia Foreign Trade & Investment Agency at the InterContinental Melbourne The Rialto as part of the Belgian Economic Mission to Australia.

As part of an effort to enhancing its live production offering, EVS’ longstanding customer Videocraft will deploy EVS' LiveCeption solution and seamlessly transition from XT3 servers to the next-generation XT-VIA live production servers.

The comprehensive solution will also include LSM-VIA remote control units that will be used for crafting engaging live replays and highlights. The integration of XFile3 will further simplify file transfer and archive management during live events. Furthermore, to address content management needs, Videocraft will leverage the power of EVS' IPDirector production asset management (PAM) suite.

The companies reported that the deployment of EVS' state-of-the-art technology underscores Videocraft's commitment to improving content quality and production efficiency. “Videocraft has had a long relationship with EVS, and when we looked to the next generation of production technology solutions, we found EVS’ market leading solutions and support to be the best choice in enabling our clients to deliver the most immersive viewer experiences,” James Taylor, Director at Videocraft emphasized.

Quentin Grutman, chief customer officer at EVS added that "This partnership exemplifies the synergies between EVS and Videocraft in pushing the boundaries of live video production. Together, we are committed to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that transform the industry and captivate audiences."