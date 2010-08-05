Videocorp to offer full NETIA product line

Chilean broadcast and professional video systems integrator Videocorp has begun carrying NETIA’s entire product range, including solutions for radio, TV and multiplatform broadcasting. Videocorp supplies products and services to nearly all TV networks across Chile.

Videocorp has supplied and integrated a full range of professional broadcast products, including video cameras, recording systems, automation for news and commercials, infrastructure products, high-resolution monitoring and storage systems. Rounding out its offerings, the company will also now offer its customers NETIA's full line of Radio-Assist digital audio software modules as well as the company's Manreo media asset management solutions.

