Vidcheck Granted Patent for Digital Quality Control Process

BRISTOL, ENGLAND—The U.K. patent office has granted patent protection to Vidcheck for the core process used to interrogate and auto-correct digital video and audio signals. The patent covers improvements to the techniques available for correcting out-of-specification video and audio signal levels.

The Vidcheck patent defines a multi-stage process based on the concept of the ‘connected area’ to provide industry standard parameters to video and audio content that exceed the permitted levels without degrading quality. Vidcheck products perform the multi-stage algorithm. All correction activity is logged and specific levels can be set to issue an alert.

Vidcheck is a developer of software for automated quality control and automated correction of file-based media.