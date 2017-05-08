Vice Media Taps Tata Communications for Global Media Platform

LAS VEGAS—Vice Media and Tata Communications struck a deal at April’s NAB Show that will have Tata building a cloud-based platform for global media asset management and distribution for Vice. Through this system, Vice production teams are expected to be able to capture content from anywhere and make it available to editors in production centers in New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Toronto and London for publishing and broadcasting across Vice Media channels.

The new system will be based off Tata’s Media Ecosystem, which includes the Video Connect service. Video Connect complements Vice’s local area network and institutes a global area network of video contribution and IP connectivity. Offering speeds up to 10Gbps, Video Connect can transfer video files and remote collaboration between Vice Media teams.

The Media Ecosystem also comes with the IZO Cloud Storage to provide private cloud-based media storage for read-write access and archival of data-intensive video files. All Vice Media files, including videos in 4K, UHD and HD, are replicated in multiple private cloud locations in real-time for back-up and disaster recovery. Tata Communications has also integrated Vice’s media asset management and file acceleration tools into the platform.