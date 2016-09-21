Vice Media Installs Primestream Production Workflow

MIAMI—Primestream recently supplied a content management and automation system to the digital media and broadcast company Vice Media. The newly installed system is designed to help Vice manage its workflows from program preparation to final distribution.

For Vice Media, the new Primestream system is required to integrate Vice’s existing workflow, which features third party systems for non-linear editing, production management systems, archival and delivery workflows. The system also had to be scalable for future growth of digital distribution, as well as the global launch of Viceland and the upcoming show “Vice News Tonight” on HBO.

To do this, Primestream designed a Dynamic Media Management system based around its Xchange platform. This enables Vice to access, publish and control content via its web interface and Fork automation platform. The production teams are able to manage the distribution of content to multiple platforms and screens.