ViacomCBS, Dish Send Out Addressable Ads on National Broadcast

NEW YORK—ViacomCBS and Dish Media have taken a step forward in the ushering in of addressable advertising, announcing that they delivered addressable impressions within a live national broadcast via MVPD set-top boxes.

The two companies shared that they executed a successful addressable ad replacement on a select number of live campaigns across Dish households in certain CBS-owned-and-operated markets.

The activation was powered by Adcuratio signaling technology, which was developed in partnership with ViacomCBS and Dish. The tech enables broadcast addressability across MVPD households that integrates with programmer and distributor infrastructure and signaling processes, the companies said.

“This breakthrough allows ViacomCBS to deliver the most powerful solution for our advertisers by combining the reach of national broadcast with the targeted relevance of household addressable,” said Mike Dean, senior vice president of Advanced Advertising at ViacomCBS. “While cable networks have been addressable for years, addressable national broadcast has remained technically unreliable until now, making this a tremendous milestone for the industry and the future of television.”

Tim Myser, Dish Media general manager of strategy and products called it “a critical achievement in continuing to drive scale for addressable TV advertising.”