VHX Selects Aspera for Video Ingest

EMERYVILLE, CALIF.— VHX has deployed Aspera On Demand to securely transfer full-length feature films and other video content from filmmakers directly into their cloud-based platform.



VHX’s platform-as-a-service enables artists and distributors to market and sell their work directly to fans via their own websites. The cloud-based video distribution and commerce platform offers a comprehensive set of features such as Web design, social media integration, audience engagement, search engine and mobile optimization, ecommerce and analytics that give publishers complete control over the entire video experience.



Integrating Aspera On Demand with the VHX platform has enabled seamless transfers of full resolution media and associated metadata to, from and across cloud-based storage. The software platform also provides an overlay for content security on top of the infrastructure by managing user authentication, content browsing and access control.



VHX needed a fast and reliable transfer mechanism to ingest video from filmmakers, distribution houses and other media customers so they could take full advantage of the VHX platform.



Now, VHX uses Aspera On Demand to ingest master video files, typically six to 10 gigabytes in size, directly into cloud storage. By overcoming bottlenecks in the WAN and delivering content directly to the cloud, Aspera reduces transfer times while security and reliability. After purchasing through the VHX platform, consumers can stream content or download the files directly.



The Aspera Shares on Demand interface provides easy access and powerful search capabilities to help VHX and filmmakers locate files or folders to initiate high-speed transfers. In addition, VHX can control and manage end-user access.