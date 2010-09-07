Vevo iPhone, iPod touch app surpassed 1 million downloads in its first week of release

Vevo, the music video and entertainment website owned by Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Abu Dhabi Media, became one of the most downloaded free apps in the iTunes store within a week of its release. The site, which was launched in 2009 and offers 20,000 videos from more than 7000 artists, launched an app for iPhone/iPod touch that was downloaded more than 1 million times in the first week. An Android app also is in the works, Vevo says.

The new app allows users to view video clips, create playlists, receive video premieres, share videos via Facebook and Twitter, and use the device’s GPS to learn about and download content viewed by other Vevo users in the area. Vevo also debuted an original series, Ask:Reply!, which is exclusively available on the mobile platform and showcases artists responding to questions submitted via Twitter and Facebook. First up was singer Ke$ha, to be followed by Maroon 5, David Archuleta, Ciara and Grace Potter.