Verizon Wireless Opens Innovation Center

This week Verizon Wireless officially opened its new Innovation Center located in Waltham, Mass.

“The Verizon Innovation Center is all about collaboration and bringing companies and ideas together to help deliver the next-generation of products and solutions for the 4G LTE network,” said David Small, chief technical officer of Verizon Wireless. “We have nearly 80 companies already participating in the Center, and the stories these five are sharing today are a great representation of the kind of innovative thinking and work that is happening here.”

Those companies include founding participants Alcatel-Lucent and Ericsson, as well as LiveEdgeNomad Innovations, one of the first companies to use LTE technology to bring live news, sports and other events back from the field over the LTE network. Other companies participating were TouchTunes Interactive Network, the largest interactive, out of home entertainment network in North America; and Vgo, a developer of 4G LTE telepresence products,

It’s interesting that video multicasting wasn’t mentioned, considering previous comments from people at Verizon Wireless that much technology would be needed to keep unicast streaming from hogging bandwidth on the network.