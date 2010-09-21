Verizon V CAST adds Sony Pictures Television's Crackle Movies subscription

Sony Pictures Television’s Crackle Movies has been added as a $5.99/month subscription service to Verizon Wireless’ V CAST. Crackle Movies hosts a long list of Sony Pictures’ titles including “Bottle Rocket,” “Five Easy Pieces,” “Gattaca,” “La Femme Nikita” and “Starship Troopers.” On V CAST, Crackle Movies will start off with an offering of 19 feature films and add two new titles a week, for a total of 25 movies a month. Also available to V CAST subscribers are Crackle Originals Web series and minisodes, which are brief versions of Sony TV shows such as “Rescue Me,” “Married with Children” and "Dilbert."

Verizon Wireless also announced a new 3G prepaid offering that will allow customers unlimited data on a few 3G smart phones and multimedia phones for $30 per month. Consumers with multimedia phone can also choose a new $10 per month plan for 25MB per month.