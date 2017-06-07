Verizon Testing ‘Advanced TV Features’ for Fios

LOS ANGELES—A select group of Verizon employees and customers are getting a sneak peek into the possible future of Verizon Fios, as the company confirmed that it is currently testing “new advanced TV features.” Reports indicate that Verizon is beta-testing an IPTV service and offering subscribers a free year of voice, broadband and TV service for joining the trial.

TVT sister publication Multichannel News has the complete story.